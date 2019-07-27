One dead after collision in Abbotsford, B.C.

A 22-year-old man is dead after a collision in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday afternoon.

Abbotsford Police say the accident took place around 3:27 p.m. PT between an SUV and a pickup truck at Marion Road and Wells Line Road.

The pickup truck, driven by the 22-year-old man, had two other people on board. A woman in her 20s was transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. Another passenger, a man in his 20s, is in hospital with minor injuries.

The single occupant of the SUV — a male driver in his 70s — is in hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.