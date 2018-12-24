Church leaders happily welcome once-a-year churchgoers for Christmas mass

It's Christmas Eve and that means the pews of Christian churches are packed for special holiday services. In many cases, people will be making their only annual trip to church.

But two church leaders from the Vancouver area don't have any hard feelings for those who wait until the end of the year to attend mass.

"I don't care if they come once a month or once a year or however often," said Judith Hardcastle, minister of St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouver.

"When they enter our doors, I am delighted to see them," Hardcastle told On The Coast host Margaret Gallagher on Friday.

Judith Hardcastle is the minister of St. Andrew’s United Church in North Vancouver. (Submitted by Susan McMaster)

'This is a tradition'

The same goes for Peter Elliott, dean of the diocese of New Westminster and the rector of Christ Church Cathedral in Downtown Vancouver.

"There are people for whom this is a tradition — every year they come to one of the services at Christ Church Cathedral," said Elliott, who has served at the Anglican church at Burrard and West Georgia streets for around 25 years.

Church attendance has fallen dramatically over the past several decades. A report by the Pew Research Centre found the number of Canadians who attend religious services at least once a month fell from 43 per cent to 27 per cent between 1986 and 2012.

But Elliott said that sometimes attending church on Christmas can spark a desire in some congregants to keep coming back.

"I can't tell you the number of times I've heard someone say, 'I happened to go to church on Christmas Eve and it was like I was going home, and it began something in me that is taking me on a journey now of spirituality,' and then they want to come and explore it through the year," said Elliott.

Peter Elliott is the dean of the diocese of New Westminster and rector of Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Vancouver. (Submitted by Peter Elliott)

'We do this every week'

Both Elliott and Hardcastle say their holiday services are special — both because of the popularity and because of the centrality of Christmas to the Christian tradition.

Christmas services at Christ Church are so popular that they have four on Christmas Eve and two more on Christmas Day. At St. Andrew's, services focusing on the Christmas story and singing traditional carols are held in the candlelit sanctuary.

Elliott said that while he is happy to see people come back year after year, he does take the opportunity to remind his flock that he would like to see them more often.

"I always say ... often to a packed congregation, 'You know, we do this every week,'" said Elliott. "People laugh, and some come back."