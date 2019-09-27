Good food and conversation fight isolation during 2nd annual On The Table events

Potlucks, coffee dates and supper parties will be held all across the province this week to address the growing feelings of isolation and loneliness in B.C. communities.

It's all part of the second annual On The Table event, put on by the Vancouver Foundation.

A 2017 report by the Vancouver Foundation showed that isolation and loneliness are among the top concerns for residents of Metro Vancouver.

"One in five Metro Vancouver residents experienced loneliness often but almost a quarter of people said that they're alone more often than they would like," said Kevin McCort, president and CEO of the non-profit community foundation.

He said his foundation wanted to do something to help people connect and meet their neighbours.

Enter On The Table.

As part of the initiative, each host chooses their own venue, serves their own food, and talks about the issues most relevant in their day-to-day lives. The foundation helps with ideas, sharing the events, and with materials like invitations.

Last year, around 350 people hosted events for about 4,500 people. This year, 500 people have signed up.

"Individuals connect to issues that they've never had a chance to," McCort said. "If you've got some curiosity you can find your neighbours, you can meet people, and everybody who goes to these comes away with some deeper appreciation of the other issue that was on the table or a connection with people that they met​​​​​​."

Most On the Table events take place Sept. 26, but registration is open for the full week so hosts can have their event anytime within the week up until October 3.

