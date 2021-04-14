Canadian Olympic Committee signs up to explore feasibility of First Nations-led bid for 2030 Winter Games

Four First Nations, along with the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler, have signed an agreement with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees to start exploring the feasibility of hosting the 2030 Winter Games in British Columbia.

The agreement, announced in a written statement on Tuesday, means officials from the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations, along with the mayors of Vancouver and Whistler will work with the Olympic and Paralympic committees to assess the possibility of making a bid.

"With this collaboration agreement, our nations have a unique opportunity to work closely with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees to determine the impacts and benefits of bringing the 2030 Winter Games back to our territories," said Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow.

"We are only at the beginning of determining what an Indigenous-led Games could look like, but through collaboration and mutual respect, we have the opportunity to create a unique Olympic legacy for all of our communities."

The partnership to explore making a bid for the 2030 Games was announced by the nations and municipalities in December.

According to the committee, a group of experts in the region will conduct necessary research and technical assessments before a formal concept review with stakeholders takes place in the spring.

"With significant work already underway, this initial phase of the project is about exploring all opportunities to stage a successful Games that illustrates the power of sport to inspire and unite, and makes significant positive impacts in promoting and creating healthy, active communities." said Marc-André Fabien, president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Following the feasibility and initial concept phase of the process, a full assessment will be completed by all groups before proceeding with a potential bid.

Vancouver and Whistler previously hosted the Winter Games in 2010.