Dr. Bonnie Henry is taking over Hollywood actress Olivia Munn's social media accounts for a day
B.C.'s provincial health officer part of campaign that has celebrities hand over accounts to medical experts
Actress Olivia Munn is set to share her social media platforms with British Columbia's provincial health officer for a day to talk about COVID-19.
Dr. Bonnie Henry will be featured primarily on Munn's Instagram account on Tuesday as part of the ONE World Campaign's #PassTheMic initiative.
The campaign is from ONE, a global movement aimed at ending extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030.
The non-partisan ONE movement was co-founded by U2 lead vocalist Bono.
The ONE World Campaign is "demanding solidarity and collective action against COVID-19 from leaders across the planet.''
The #PassTheMic initiative has seen various celebrities hand their social media channels over to medical experts and front-line workers to explain how we can beat the pandemic.
Munn is known for roles on "The Newsroom'' and "X-Men: Apocalypse.''
Other celebrity #PassTheMic participants include actors Julia Roberts, Danai Gurira, and Hugh Jackman.
Medical and policy experts who've signed on include top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Tsion Firew of Columbia University, and Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.
