Former treasurer of B.C. parent advisory committee charged with fraud, theft

The former treasurer of a school parent advisory committee (PAC) has been charged with fraud and theft for allegedly taking funds from the committee's bank account.

Belinda Yorke is accused of using her position as treasurer for the Oliver Elementary School PAC to misappropriate funds, said Penticton RCMP in a release.

Yorke held that position from June 2016 until her resignation in January 2018.

Members of the PAC reported the alleged theft in January 2018. RCMP launched an investigation soon after. B.C.'s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, which regulates gambling in the province, helped with the investigation.

The amount alleged to have been taken is unknown but Yorke has been charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

The matter is now before the courts.