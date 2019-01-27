Volunteer-run ski club target of multiple break-ins

Volunteers at the McKinney Nordic Ski Club near Oliver say they feel disheartened after four break-ins occurred in the past month.

They say money was stolen multiple times from the donation box at the South Okanagan club. As well, equipment was stolen, locks were broken off, a battery was taken and gas siphoned from the snow grooming machine.

"We're really small. We don't have a lot of money and we're just providing a great facility...for people," said Sara Bunge, volunteer fundraiser at the ski club.

"It just feels really mean that they're taking what little we have."

Disheartened volunteers

The club has 45 volunteer members and maintains several kilometres of ski and snowshoeing trails. As well, it hosts events and learn-to-ski programs for local school groups.

"Everybody's feeling pretty disheartened by it," Bunge told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

"We have had thefts of gas and toilet paper from the outhouse and things like that over the years, but not with such regularity. It seems like week, after week, after week."

The lock on the ski club's donation box has been repeatedly broken off over the past month. (McKinney Nordic Ski Club )

The club is located in an isolated area south of Mount Baldy and doesn't have security cameras because there is no power in the area.

"We're not there all the time," said Bunge.

"So people go by at night I guess and they know [the donation box] is there and so we've just become a bit of a target lately, unfortunately."

Taking precautions

The RCMP is investigating the break-ins, but in the meantime, the club is trying to find ways to protect itself.

One volunteer has been taking the battery out of the snow groomer each night and taking it home so it doesn't get stolen.

"He just works really hard. He puts a lot of time into the grooming and the maintenance and that's just... it's just hard," Bunge said of the thefts.

The club has tried using different locks and most recently put a covered padlock on the donation box to prevent thieves from cutting it off said Bunge.

They're now looking for a locking cap for the gas tank.

"We're just hoping that people who are either using the trails or driving by, perhaps on their way to and from [Mount Baldy], just keep an eye," said Bunge.