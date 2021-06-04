Evacuation order issued for homes along Skeena River due to danger from flooding
Residents of Old Remo and New Remo near Terrace, B.C., must leave, says regional district
Residents of two small communities on the Skeena River in northwestern B.C., have been ordered to immediately leave their homes due to flooding.
On Thursday afternoon, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issued an evacuation order to all properties in Old Remo — beyond the intersection of Old Remo Road and White Bottom Road — and New Remo. The communities are about 10 kilometres southwest of Terrace.
The district also issued an evacuation alert to the Dutch Valley area west of Terrace, meaning people there should be ready to leave their homes on short notice.
Evacuation order due to surge in Skeena flow
The evacuation order came just one day after an evacuation alert was announced for Old Remo and New Remo.
The district says it issued the evacuation order because the Skeena River surged overnight after heavy rain contributed to a melting snowpack.
The authority also says the Dutch Valley area is well known for flooding associated with heavy rain and melting snow in spring.
Due to rising water levels, School District 82 also suspended two school bus routes in Terrace on Wednesday afternoon.
The Terrace area has been troubled by flooding at this time of year over the past two decades. Old Remo was flooded in 2002, 2007 and 2017, leaving roads washed out and and causing the evacuation of dozens of homes.
What evacuees need to know
The district asks people ordered to leave Old Remo and New Remo to register at the Thornhill Community Centre at 3091 Century Street in Thornhill, B.C., about five kilometres east of Terrace. Evacuees can also call 250-641-2443.
The district recommends people take the following steps before evacuation:
-
Shut off all gas and electrical appliances except refrigerators and freezers.
-
Close all windows and doors.
-
Close gates but don't lock.
-
Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation.
-
Take critical items — such as medicine, purse, wallet, and keys — only if they are immediately available.
-
Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
-
Don't use the telephone unless you need emergency service.
