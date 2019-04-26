North Shore knock down: overpass to be removed as part of congestion-busting work

Starting Saturday night at 11 p.m. PT, the Old Mountain Highway overpass on the North Shore will be demolished as part of road upgrades meant to ease traffic congestion.

As a result, Highway 1 will be closed between the Lynn Valley and Fern Street exits for the work both Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Highway 1 will be closed between the Lynn Valley exit and the Fern Street exit on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. PT. (CBC)

Overnight work will continue from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on three separate days in May as well — Friday May 3 to Sunday May 5.

Long-term gain

The demolition of the Old Mountain Highway overpass is part of a $198 million project called the Lower Lynn Improvement Project. Work began in 2016 and will be completed by 2021.

The goal is to reduce travel times along Highway 1 and the Lower Lynn Interchanges.

The Mountain Highway/Lynn Creek, Keith Road/Seymour Parkway and Main Street/Dollarton Highway interchanges will be upgraded in four phases.

Detour routes will be in place for the demolition of the Old Mountain Highway overpass. The province is asking drivers to slow down and drive with caution.

It also says that nearby residents may be affected by the noise of demolition equipment.