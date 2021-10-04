Old growth logging protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office as legislature resumes

Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.

People dressed up in costumes resembling trees are seated on steps outside Horgan's office and they brought along a large section of an old-growth tree stump that protesters say is 1,200 years old.

The Opposition Liberals and Greens say they expect the New Democrat government to bring forth long-awaited old-growth policy reforms during the session.

More than 1,100 people were arrested this year over breaching a court injunction for protesting logging of old growth in an area north of Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, although a judge refused to extend the injunction last week.

New Democrat house leader Mike Farnworth says the government has a full agenda and will introduce finance, environment and family legislation in the coming weeks.

Most politicians will be back at the legislature in person, filling the 87 seats while following a safe-return protocol after recent sessions were largely held online with limited seating in the chamber.