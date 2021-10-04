Old growth logging protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office as legislature resumes
Organizers brought old-growth tree stump they say is 1,200 years old
Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.
People dressed up in costumes resembling trees are seated on steps outside Horgan's office and they brought along a large section of an old-growth tree stump that protesters say is 1,200 years old.
The Opposition Liberals and Greens say they expect the New Democrat government to bring forth long-awaited old-growth policy reforms during the session.
More than 1,100 people were arrested this year over breaching a court injunction for protesting logging of old growth in an area north of Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, although a judge refused to extend the injunction last week.
New Democrat house leader Mike Farnworth says the government has a full agenda and will introduce finance, environment and family legislation in the coming weeks.
Most politicians will be back at the legislature in person, filling the 87 seats while following a safe-return protocol after recent sessions were largely held online with limited seating in the chamber.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?