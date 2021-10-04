Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Old growth logging protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office as legislature resumes

Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.

Organizers brought old-growth tree stump they say is 1,200 years old

The Canadian Press ·
A slice of old growth, known as a cookie, blocks an entrance Monday outside the west wing of the legislature where the premier's office is located. Protesters opposed to old-growth logging gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office on the first day of the six-week fall session. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.

People dressed up in costumes resembling trees are seated on steps outside Horgan's office and they brought along a large section of an old-growth tree stump that protesters say is 1,200 years old.

The Opposition Liberals and Greens say they expect the New Democrat government to bring forth long-awaited old-growth policy reforms during the session.

More than 1,100 people were arrested this year over breaching a court injunction for protesting logging of old growth in an area north of Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, although a judge refused to extend the injunction last week.

New Democrat house leader Mike Farnworth says the government has a full agenda and will introduce finance, environment and family legislation in the coming weeks.

Most politicians will be back at the legislature in person, filling the 87 seats while following a safe-return protocol after recent sessions were largely held online with limited seating in the chamber.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now