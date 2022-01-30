Old-growth activists plan to disrupt North Shore traffic during Monday morning rush hour

Commuters on the North Shore could face disruptions Monday morning, with old-growth activists warning they'll "glue" themselves to the road to block the Second Narrows Bridge and Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

Protesters with the group Save Old Growth blocked the B.C. Ferries terminal last Wednesday morning, and say this time they will simultaneously block the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

"During the morning commute we expect a lot of people to be very angry," said blockade coordinator Zain Haq. "It's going to be a 30-minute delay to bring attention to the fact that the B.C. government is basically destroying the province.

"We've got two per cent of the old-growth forest left — the last thing we should do is cut the rest of them while we're in the middle of a climate emergency."

Haq said not much has changed since 1,100 arrests were made in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed over the issue, so activists are now bringing the protests to high-visibility urban areas.

B.C. Ferries could not be reached for comment Sunday.

After last Wednesday's blockade near the Horseshoe Bay terminal, West Vancouver police said they arrested one person for obstructing the highway, but the other roughly 10 protesters moved when asked.

"Westbound traffic was blocked for approximately 10 minutes as a result of the gathering," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a statement.

Activists have vowed to continue their protests until all old-growth forests are protected.

"We don't have any other option other than civil resistance at this point," Haq said.