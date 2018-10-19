'They won't say a doggone thing': Old Fort residents frustrated by local government's landslide response

Residents of a small town in northeastern British Columbia forced out of their homes by a landslide are frustrated — not at mother nature, but at the response from local government.

For more than two weeks, a slow-moving landslide has been causing problems for Old Fort, a community south of Fort St. John. Evacuation orders were issued on Oct. 7, pushing roughly 200 people out of their homes.

"They won't say a doggone thing about timelines," said Gord Pardy, an Old Fort resident.

"What we're looking for is a strong indication and strong desire to be presented by the [Peace River Regional District] that we are going back home and we're not hearing that."

A man walks along the ruined road into Old Fort, destroyed by a landslide. The entire community was evacuated due to landslide danger but some residents say the danger is now over and want to return home. (Bobbi Pardy)

'Lack of communication'

The evacuation order was rescinded Thursday for some evacuees, but many others are still stuck living in hotel rooms.

"My biggest concern is communication — it's a lack of transparency from the regional district," said Old Fort resident Scott Campbell.

Campbell said residents need more information about what is being done and when things will be up and running again. He wants the order lifted for all residents.

Scott Campbell has lived in Old Fort for the past 18 years. He's been staying in a hotel in Fort St. John during the evacuation order. (CBC)

"I understand that they are erring on the side of caution but it's gone too far," he said.

"Where we live here, none of us — that I know of — feel any danger at all."

At least one home was damaged in the landslide and the main road in and out of Old Fort was almost completely destroyed, cutting off the community.

For over a week now, close to 200 residents of Old Fort, south of Fort St. John, have been under evacuation orders due to a slow-moving landslide. But as Scott Campbell tells Carolina de Ryk, many from the community are more upset by bureaucracy than the moving earth. 9:54

Too much for regional districts

Brad Sperling, chair of the Peace River Regional District, said it's "horrible" having to make calls about when and where to evacuate.

"It's a terrible feeling but it's a responsibility that has been placed on regional districts by the province," he told Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North.

"We stand up and we do what we have to do but … there is just no way this should be placed on local government."

The landslide rendered the one road in or out of Old Fort, B.C., near Fort St. John, completely impassable. (Ali den Ouden)

CBC reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety Friday, but did not immediately hear back.

Sperling said he plans to bring up his concerns with other regional districts once the landslide emergency is resolved and will review the district's communication protocol with residents, particularly for days when there was nothing new to report.

"There were days that the geotechnical people weren't able to even give us any information," he said.

"We look to take a look at if there was no information, how did we put that out to the people."

Peace River Regional District says emergency evacuation decisions are too much for local governments to handle 7:36

With files from Daybreak North and Greg Rasmussen.

