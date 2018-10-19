'They won't say a doggone thing': Old Fort residents frustrated by local government's landslide response
Peace River Regional District says evacuation decisions are too much for local governments to handle
Residents of a small town in northeastern British Columbia forced out of their homes by a landslide are frustrated — not at mother nature, but at the response from local government.
For more than two weeks, a slow-moving landslide has been causing problems for Old Fort, a community south of Fort St. John. Evacuation orders were issued on Oct. 7, pushing roughly 200 people out of their homes.
"They won't say a doggone thing about timelines," said Gord Pardy, an Old Fort resident.
"What we're looking for is a strong indication and strong desire to be presented by the [Peace River Regional District] that we are going back home and we're not hearing that."
'Lack of communication'
The evacuation order was rescinded Thursday for some evacuees, but many others are still stuck living in hotel rooms.
"My biggest concern is communication — it's a lack of transparency from the regional district," said Old Fort resident Scott Campbell.
Campbell said residents need more information about what is being done and when things will be up and running again. He wants the order lifted for all residents.
"I understand that they are erring on the side of caution but it's gone too far," he said.
"Where we live here, none of us — that I know of — feel any danger at all."
At least one home was damaged in the landslide and the main road in and out of Old Fort was almost completely destroyed, cutting off the community.
Too much for regional districts
Brad Sperling, chair of the Peace River Regional District, said it's "horrible" having to make calls about when and where to evacuate.
"It's a terrible feeling but it's a responsibility that has been placed on regional districts by the province," he told Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North.
"We stand up and we do what we have to do but … there is just no way this should be placed on local government."
CBC reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety Friday, but did not immediately hear back.
Sperling said he plans to bring up his concerns with other regional districts once the landslide emergency is resolved and will review the district's communication protocol with residents, particularly for days when there was nothing new to report.
"There were days that the geotechnical people weren't able to even give us any information," he said.
"We look to take a look at if there was no information, how did we put that out to the people."
With files from Daybreak North and Greg Rasmussen.