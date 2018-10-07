All Old Fort, B.C., residents ordered to evacuate due to landslide

The Peace River Regional District has ordered the entire area of Old Fort evacuated, a week after a slow-moving landslide cut off the only road to the small community in northeastern B.C.

In a statement, the district said the order was issued because of an "immediate danger to life" due to a landslide that struck last Sunday a short distance from the community, which has about 30 homes.

The district has issued previous evacuation orders and alerts to a number of properties throughout the week.

Boat taxis and buses will be transporting evacuees to a reception centre at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John, just north of Old Fort.

Domestic animals — including dogs, cats, rabbits, gerbils and fish — will be allowed on the boat taxis and buses if they are caged or on a leash.

The district said residents should not return home until the order is rescinded.

Landslide movement 'unpredictable'

The landslide has been ripping up the earth near the small town since Sept. 30, knocking out heat, power and water for residents.

The district said a helicopter survey of the area found evidence of stress cracks and other signs of instability throughout the area.

It's also posed a risk for crews, who aren't able to access the area, the district said.

The district said the landslide's movement remains "significant and unpredictable." Recent snowfall has also reduced visibility.

