Duan Tram started at the Old Spaghetti Factory as a dishwasher nearly 30 years ago.

Now, he's a partner at its New West location and the kitchen manager in Gastown, overseeing the dinner rush.

"It's a little bit crazy. But my guys handle it," he said.

Volume: it's a recipe for success that's kept the Old Spaghetti Factory open for five decades.

Three times a week, the Gastown location alone cooks up 74 pounds of ground beef and more than 88 kilograms of canned tomatoes and spices in a 40 gallon container.

"In the summertime, it's a little bit more." said Tram.

The chain expects to serve 2.6 million across Canada this year.

Duan Tran works in the kitchen at the Old Spaghetti Factory Restaurant in Gastown which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Beyond the garlic bread, the defining feature of the Gastown restaurant is a genuine historic B.C. Electric trolly outfitted with half a dozen tables.

"I promise you, the number of times spaghetti has been dumped going up those stairs is significant," said Peter Buckley, president and CEO of the chain's Canadian branch.

The menu at the Gastown establishment hasn't changed all that much since it opened in 1970. Dinner still comes with salad, bread and Spumoni ice cream.

But there are two notable differences. Most pastas used to cost $1.95. And they used to serve something called "Spaghetti with Chicken Liver Sauce."

Tuesday, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the pasta chain is bringing back its original menu, complete with the original prices. All food sales will be donated to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund.

"At the end of the day, I'd hope that we get close to $10,000," said Buckley.

"It gets hard to get to a big number, when you're dealing with a couple of dollars."

Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant manager Peter Bukley is pictured at the Gastown location which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The promotion is taking place March 3 at the 53 Water Street location until 8 pm.

Buckley says the chain, which is owned by the Keg Group, tries to keep its food costs down but even dry noodles and sauce can't be $1.95 every day.

"Not unless we're going to lose money, not a hope."