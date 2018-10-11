B.C. winery, tour operator hope staycation tourists can boost summer season

Wineries in B.C.'s Interior are figuring out a safe way to operate through the summer, which is typically a busy time for the industry and its offshoot businesses.

Roberto Fiume, owner of Ciao Bella Winery in West Kelowna, B.C., opened up his tasting room on Thursday for the first time this spring.

Typically, the tasting room would open in April, but this year, he and his family, who all work at the winery, used the time to reach out to local customers, become experts on social media and offer delivery and curbside pickups.

The decision appears to have worked out well for the winery.

"I think people were wanting to see a local, family-run business survive the current situation and, also, people were at home and quite frankly I think they wanted wine to drink, so that's worked out fairly well," he told CBC's Christine Coulter.

The winery will continue to offer pickup and delivery, but they are now looking forward to welcoming guests into the shop and tasting room, by appointment. They've set up hand-sanitizing stations and installed physical distancing signage.

Ciao Bella Winery is one of many wineries in B.C.'s Okanagan region making changes to their business to make it safe for visitors this summer. (Ciao Bella Winery)

He expects his customers to be a little different this year. The clientele is often from out of town, but now he's hoping locals will take advantage of the winery scene in B.C.

"Outside tourists are really just not coming and I don't anticipate them coming the way they have in the past," Fiume said.

He's also preparing for local wine tours, like those offered by Wicked Wine Tours.

Owner and president Nicholas Wilson said that while he's expecting a slow summer, his business is not discouraging tourists, especially those coming from Alberta, from visiting the region.

"Frankly, we very much disagree with the B.C. government's ban on Alberta visitors to our parks," he said. "We won't be policing people necessarily coming from out of province, particularly Alberta, [which is] right next door and a large portion of our customers."

Wineries and wine tour companies alike are hoping British Columbians will support them this summer as there will be few tourists from further afield. (Submitted by Graydon Ratzlaff)

Wilson said it could be up to two years before revenue is restored.

That said, he hopes British Columbians look into taking a wine tour this summer.

"I think a lot of people are comfortable travelling a couple hours away from their home and we're only two or three hours away from Vancouver, and the whole Okanagan Valley has a lot in its backyard to explore," Wilson said.

Wicked Wine Tours has also had to put in new policies and procedures to ensure safety for its customers: tours will be limited to a maximum of six people; staff will be asking visitors if they've travelled outside the country recently, and will ensure physical distancing; and sanitizing procedures have been enhanced.

Anyone who shows the slightest signs of illness, Wilson said, won't be allowed on the tour.

