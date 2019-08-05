Okanagan Valley fire continues to grow; more crew and equipment on the way

A wildfire burning southeast of Okanagan Falls, B.C., continues to grow.

The area of the Eagle Bluff fire in the Okanagan Valley has grown from 12.5 square kilometres Wednesday to around 15 square kilometres Thursday morning, although Nicole Bonnet with the B.C. Wildfire Service says heavy smoke makes it difficult to get an exact measurement.

"We'll aim to update the size at the end of the day if the smoke lifts and we can get a good visual assessment of the entire fire," Bonnet said.

Despite this, she said the fire is being contained and crews are not expecting the fire to cross Highway 97, the main north-south route through the Okanagan.

"We haven't been concerned about it jumping the highway at any point," she said.

Bonnet said additional fire crews and equipment will be moving in Thursday to help fight the fire. The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews plan to conduct another controlled burn on the site.

Watch as crews fight the wildfire on Wednesday:

Hundreds of properties remain on evacuation alert, with the alert expanded Wednesday evening to include 41 more properties in the McKinney Creek area.

If conditions are favorable today, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> crews will be conducting another small scale planned ignition on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EagleBluff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EagleBluff</a> wildfire from the southeast Mudd Lake area to the McKinney Road area, west of Manual Canyon. <a href="https://t.co/Zzpl4IBJoP">pic.twitter.com/Zzpl4IBJoP</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Additional properties were added to the alert earlier Tuesday afternoon to include the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver, B.C. — which includes the 378-cell Okanagan Correctional Centre.