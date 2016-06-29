Okanagan ski resort employee dies after getting stuck under snow groomer
BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC each launch independent investigations into incident, police say
RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating the death of an employee at the Mount Baldy Resort near Oliver, B.C., after he got stuck under a snow groomer on Friday afternoon.
RCMP said the 70-year-old man sustained serious injuries and died despite the efforts of other employees and emergency first aid attendants on the mountain.
Police said the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC have each launched independent investigations into the man's death.
On Saturday morning, the resort published a post on Facebook to say the resort was closed for the day because "valued Baldy family member" had died in a "terrible accident."
"We are all devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension," the post read.
"We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them."
The resort said staff are working with local authorities, who are conducting an investigation.
A spokesperson said the resort wants to respect the family's privacy at this time.
