The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is concerned about spring flooding, even though it's only January.

Several areas in the district were hit hard by spring flooding in 2017 and 2018, and the district's engineers say groundwater levels are now already higher than normal due to prolonged wet conditions.

"It's not to get people alarmed by any means. It's just important to get on top of it and be proactive and let people know what's happening," Erick Thompson, the district's information officer, told Daybreak Southhost Chris Walker.

Of particular concern are the 16 kilometre-long Park Rill Catchment, which runs between Twin Lakes, 25 kilometres southwest of Penticton; and the Okanagan River channel five kilometres north of Oliver, B.C.

Creeks in these areas are flowing year round when they typically would be dry by the middle of summer, which is concerning, says Thompson.

He says due to high rain and flooding in the past two years, the ground has reduced capacity to deal with melted snow.

"You can basically think of [the ground] as a sponge, and that sponge is full," said Thompson.

'It's quite stressful. I described the flood as a slow, creeping nightmare,' said Twin Lakes resident Craig Hunter, pictured here during the 2018 spring floods. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Be prepared

Thompson says that residents in the district should build emergency kits and household plans in order to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

"If you live in an area that has experienced flooding in the past, you really should start planning now. And get prepared well in advance," said Thompson.

Thompson says emergency kits should include:

a first aid kit

a battery-powered radio

flashlight

batteries

a whistle to signal for help

a local map with an identified family meeting place

seasonal clothing and footwear

and a minimum of three days of food and water.

"We're reminding people to be prepared to protect their property sooner than later. That would mean sand and sandbags, if they know it's happened in the past," said Thompson.

He says residents should also be prepared to evacuate their properties immediately in event of a flooding emergency by having grab-and-go kits with must-have items like documentation and medication.

Listen to the full story here:

It's only January, but the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is already concerned about flooding. Their engineers say groundwater levels are higher than normal. 7:19

With files from Daybreak South