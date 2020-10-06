Okanagan shooting turns into homicide investigation after victim dies in hospital

A shooting investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died in hospital in the North Okanagan.

RCMP say Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was shot in Coldstream, B.C., in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 1.

Wounded and covered in blood, Bradley managed to make his way to a home in the 9000 block of Kalamalka Lake Road. It was the home of a medical professional who was able to call for help and provide some medical assistance to Bradley prior to first responders arriving.

At 3:30 a.m. PT, police and first responders arrived.

Bradley was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, as it has now been deemed a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.