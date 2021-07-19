Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Circuit failure cuts off power to 33,000 BC Hydro customers in the Okanagan

The power outage affects customers in Vernon, Coldstream, Lake Country and Spallumcheen. BC Hydro said the transmission circuit failure happened at about 4:30 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation. 

Cause of the power failure is still under investigation

Maryse Zeidler · CBC News ·
A power outage in the Okanagan has affected about 33,000 BC Hydro customers Sunday. (BC Hydro)

About 33,000 BC Hydro customers in British Columbia's Okanagan region are without power Sunday afternoon after a transmission circuit failure at a substation. 

The power outage affects customers in Vernon, Coldstream, Lake Country and Spallumcheen. 

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said the transmission circuit failure happened at about 4:30 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation. 

Crews are heading to the Ashton Creek substation, where the outage originated, and personnel in helicopters are looking into the situation. 

