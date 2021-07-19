Circuit failure cuts off power to 33,000 BC Hydro customers in the Okanagan
Cause of the power failure is still under investigation
About 33,000 BC Hydro customers in British Columbia's Okanagan region are without power Sunday afternoon after a transmission circuit failure at a substation.
The power outage affects customers in Vernon, Coldstream, Lake Country and Spallumcheen.
BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said the transmission circuit failure happened at about 4:30 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews are heading to the Ashton Creek substation, where the outage originated, and personnel in helicopters are looking into the situation.
Wowzers. ALL of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vernonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vernonBC</a> has lost power. Hope <a href="https://twitter.com/bchydro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bchydro</a> provides some updates on this…super odd! <a href="https://t.co/6l8LdyYZkI">pic.twitter.com/6l8LdyYZkI</a>—@AlliEvolution
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?