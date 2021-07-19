Circuit failure cuts off power to 33,000 BC Hydro customers in the Okanagan

About 33,000 BC Hydro customers in British Columbia's Okanagan region are without power Sunday afternoon after a transmission circuit failure at a substation.

The power outage affects customers in Vernon, Coldstream, Lake Country and Spallumcheen.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said the transmission circuit failure happened at about 4:30 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation.

Crews are heading to the Ashton Creek substation, where the outage originated, and personnel in helicopters are looking into the situation.