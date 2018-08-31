Brush fire closes Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls

Highway 97 is closed near Okanagan Falls, 20 kilometres south of Penticton, as fire crews fight a brush fire outside the community.

DriveBC announced the closure shortly after 7 p.m. PT on Friday. It affects traffic in both directions and there is no estimated time for the route to reopen. There are detours available.

B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Nicole Bonnett said provincial crews were called to the fire by local authorities at about 4 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Nicole Bonnett said provincial crews were called to the fire by local authorities at about 4 p.m. At that time, it was estimated to be approximately one hectare in size.

Several hours later, the wildfire service estimated it had grown to seven hectares.

"The South Okanagan ... has seen the least amount of precipitation," Bonnett said. "So it's still fairly dry down there."

Smoke billows from a brush fire near Okangan Falls, B.C. (Will Smit)

The fire is burning near the highway, to the west of Okanagan Falls, Bonnett said. It is separated from the main town by the Okanagan River.

She added no structures are immediately threatened by the fire and no evacuation alerts or orders have been issued as a result of it. Firefighters, air tankers and two helicopters are battling the flames.

Bonnett said the fire appears to be caused by human activity, and investigators will examine the scene.