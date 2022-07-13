Officials are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on Highway 97 in Peachland, B.C., early Tuesday.

RCMP said the collision involving a small car and a semi-trailer happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. PT at Princeton Avenue.

A statement said the driver of the car died.

The highway was shut down for several hours as RCMP investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone who might have seen the crash or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, quoting file number 2022-42683.