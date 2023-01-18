One man has been arrested after two people were found dead inside a home in Coldstream, B.C., on Tuesday.

A statement said RCMP were called to a house in the 8500-block of Clerke Road for a reported assault with a weapon just after 5:30 a.m. PT.

Officers found two bodies in the home, as well as a man who had potentially life-threatening injuries.

The injured man was taken to hospital. A fourth man was arrested on scene.

"The initial investigation leads us to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public," Staff. Sgt. Kris Clark said in an interview Wednesday.

Clark said police are also investigating whether a vehicle found burning "at another location" is linked to the deaths.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit.