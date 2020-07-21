More than 100 damage claims filed to ICBC after maintenance mishap turns road into sticky mess

More than 100 B.C. drivers are dealing with tire and vehicle damage after a road resurfacing failure last Thursday.

Cars driving along a section of Chief Lake Road near Prince George were caked in thick, black oil following recent seal-coating work on the road.

As of Tuesday, ICBC has received 119 damage claims related to the incident.

The resurfacing work — which involved laying oil and gravel on the road to form a hard, protective barrier — had been done on Monday, July 13.

Three days later, area resident Amy Schwemler drove slowly along the route because she knew it had recently been resurfaced, but by the time she reached the end of the work zone, her vehicle had started to shake loudly.

"I hopped out and then I realized that my tires and my car were all covered in tar," said Schwemler.

She said several other drivers had pulled over to inspect their vehicles, creating a chaotic scene.

"While I was driving home, my car was making some really awful screeching noises," said Schwemler. "So ICBC actually towed it."

Oil from resurfacing work on Chief Lake Road started to stick to passing vehicles three days after it was placed on the road. (Submitted by Amy Shwemler)

'We're not trying to hide'

Yellowhead Road and Bridge holds the maintenance contract in the Fort George region.

Company vice-president Chris Charbonneau said he has never seen anything like that happen after resurfacing.

"We're not sure if it was due to the heavy rain, or if there was a problem with the emulsion," he said. "But we're investigating that with our subcontractors and the supplier of the asphalt."

Charbonneau said crews have repaired the damaged section of road, and will remain on site for a couple of days to make sure the mixture sets properly this time.

People with vehicles damaged during the incident are encouraged to contact the company.

"We'll make sure that we make it right. We're not trying to hide," said Charbonneau.

An Instagram post by Yellowhead Bridge and Road said staff have been threatened and insulted by callers while trying to collect information.

Request for patience

In an email to CBC, ICBC said a team has been set up to process claims related to the incident.

Schwemler said it was difficult to reach the insurance adjuster to arrange for a temporary rental vehicle.

She said many of the people with vehicle damage live in a rural area outside of Prince George.

"It's unfortunate that everyone out here doesn't have vehicles, and there are no buses out here either."

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it's aware of the situation, and is asking affected drivers to have patience with Yellowhead Road and Bridge and ICBC as they respond to damage claims.