Oh, rats! 97 domestic rodents surrendered to Victoria SPCA

The Victoria SPCA is looking for homes for 97 domestic rats after their owner surrendered them due to illness.

The SPCA says the owner is in hospital and no longer able to care for them, putting an unexpected strain on the organization's resources.

Annie Prittie Bell, manager of the Victoria SPCA, said in a written statement that more rats may be coming from the same home.

Some of the rats are as young as three weeks, Prittie Bell said, and others are pregnant. She also noted that domesticated rats are usually friendly and used to being handled.

"Some people are skittish when it comes to domestic rats but they are actually intelligent and social animals who make great pets," she said.

The organization is looking for financial donations to help with the cost of caring for the animals until homes can be found for them. People can also donate hand towels, Oxbow Essentials Adult Rat Food and jars of baby food.