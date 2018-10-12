Officials investigating alleged vote buying in Surrey, Richmond and Vancouver

Officials are investigating allegations of voter manipulation in Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver, B.C.

On Friday, the City of Vancouver said messages from the Canada Wenzhou Friendship Society are circulating on the social media app, WeChat, appearing to offer money for voting in those three cities.

The city said it's investigating and has also notified the Vancouver police.

Richmond RCMP said it's aware of two allegations stemming from WeChat.

"We are asking that if you been approached with possible enticements pertaining to any portion of the voting process, please report it to us directly," Cpl. Dennis Hwang wrote in a statement.

