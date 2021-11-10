Skip to Main Content
Officers injured after logging truck collides with RCMP vehicles headed to enforce B.C. injunction

Three officers heading to enforce a court injunction against old-growth logging blockades near Fairy Creek were injured when their vehicles collided with a logging truck.

A loaded logging truck struck the lead RCMP vehicle and then dumped logs on a second police SUV

RCMP vehicles are shown following an accident with a logging truck near the Fairy Creek watershed area on Vancouver Island, B.C. (The Canadian Press/RCMP handout)

Mounties on southern Vancouver Island say three officers were hospitalized with injuries after a collision involving a loaded logging truck Tuesday morning.

The RCMP said in a release that the officers were driving on a logging road near Port Renfrew, heading to enforce a court injunction against blockades set up to protest old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed.

As the RCMP vehicles rounded a corner, a logging truck travelling in the opposite direction struck the first vehicle, dislodging its load of logs, which then hit the second police SUV. 

Three officers were taken to a local hospital for assessment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. 

Sgt. Chris Manseau said commercial vehicle safety and enforcement officials and a collision analyst will conduct an investigation under the Motor Vehicle Act. 

A portion of the logging road was closed Tuesday in both directions while the investigation was underway.

