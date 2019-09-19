Officers find $1.9M in vehicle after erratic driving complaint on Highway 1

RCMP officers found more than they bargained for when they pulled over a vehicle on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke, B.C., last week.

Police tracked down the vehicle, which had licence plates from Eastern Canada, after getting an alert about an erratic driver on Sunday, Sept. 8.

They detained the two men in the vehicle under the controlled drugs and substances act, and when they searched it, found $1.9 million Cdn in cash

The men were arrested at the roadside for possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov said officers have seized tens of thousands of dollars in traffic stops before, but generally not an amount as large as this.

"This is the first time I've heard of a $1.9 million seizure in B.C. as a result of a traffic stop. It's very significant," Halskov said.

Cpl. Mike Halskov handles media relations for E Division Traffic Services in Surrey, B.C. (CBC)

The money is being stored at a secure location outside of Revelstoke, according to RCMP.

Officers are crediting the person who noticed the erratic driving and gave them a call, as well as the officers who recognized something wasn't quite right during the traffic stop.

The men have been released until their next court date.