Police watchdog investigates fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The province's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving police officers.

Police and first responders were on scene Sunday at a home on Colemore Street and 124 Avenue.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it is also investigating after being notified of the death of a man in his 50s.

The victim's family has identified him as Kyaw Naing Maung, 54, who also went by Kyaw Naing Din.

His brother Thant Din told CBC News that his brother was mentally ill and the family had called police in the past to help them get him to hospital for treatment.