A former Delta, B.C., police officer who retired amid allegations that he used his position to make sexual advances toward a young potential recruit has been officially dismissed from the force.

In a written statement released Tuesday, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said former police inspector Varun Naidu had been dismissed after an investigation found that he engaged in inappropriate sexual communications with a woman seeking a job as a police officer.

The decision was made by Saanich Police Chief Scott Green, acting as the external discipline authority in the investigation.

The statement said Naidu had initially contacted the woman about working as an officer through social media, but later he began texting the woman and communicating with her in person in a calculated and deliberate effort to engage is a sexual relationship.

The investigation also found Naidu provided false or misleading evidence when he was asked about his communication with the woman.

"The authority in this matter has sent a clear message that conduct which exploits a relationship of trust or where there is a power imbalance will attract the most serious of consequences," said deputy police complaint commissioner Andrea Spindler.

The police complaint commissioner is a civilian, independent officer of the Legislature who oversees complaints, investigations and discipline involving municipal police in British Columbia.

The commissioner decided against calling a public hearing after Naidu retired ahead of a discipline hearing for which he failed to show, and police records will show Naidu was ultimately fired from his position.