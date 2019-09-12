Officer and service dog assaulted during arrest of West End homicide suspect
No charges yet laid against 23-year-old allegedly involved in Tuesday night homicide
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in connection with Tuesday night's West End death, which they say is now being investigated as a homicide.
Wednesday night, a 23-year-old Vancouver man was taken into custody but not before he managed to assault a police officer and attempted to injure a police dog, according to a police statement emailed Thursday.
The man was arrested at Pendrell and Thurlow streets, near the location where Kyle Vincent Gabriel, 29, was found injured on Tuesday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., Sept. 10, there was an altercation at a mental health facility for youth at 1125 Pendrell Street.
Officers found Gabriel with injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
No charges relating to the homicide investigation have yet been laid against the 23-year-old, but police have forwarded charges relating to the assault of an officer and service dog.
Anyone with information is asked to call VPD homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.
