Officer struck and injured during traffic stop in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are asking the public for help after an officer on a routine traffic stop was struck and injured by a suspect vehicle early Monday morning.

The officer had stopped a driver in the alleyway of Latimer Street, between Wade and Orchard avenues at about 12:30 a.m., when a car that wasn't related to the traffic stop backed into the vehicle that had been pulled over.

Police say the car then pulled forward, striking the officer and side swiping a marked police vehicle before fleeing.

The driver of the vehicle that was pulled over was not injured, but the police officer was taken to hospital with

non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a white Kia Forte which had been reported stolen from the Rutland area of Kelowna, B.C., two days before the incident.

Suspect vehicle found in Osoyoos

Several hours later in Osoyoos, RCMP were called to attend a vehicle fire in a wildland area near Fairwinds Drive, where the Kia Forte was found, the statement said.

Another vehicle, a dark blue late 90s Nissan pickup truck, was also reported stolen from a nearby area that same morning.

The pickup truck was found abandoned a few hours later near a local motel, according to RCMP.

Police have released an image of the Kia Forte, hoping someone will come forward with more details.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the Penticton or Osoyoos RCMP.