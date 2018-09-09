Off-leash dogs a rising problem in Kitimat

Some dog owners in Kitimat, B.C. say taking their pets for walks has become anything but relaxing.

According to many social media complaints and the District of Kitimat, the high number of off-leash dogs running around the community is to blame.

Kitimat resident Linda McGourty says both dogs and owners have been bitten by aggressive unleashed dogs.

"I know there are a lot of people that it scares the heck out of," McGourty told Daybreak North guest host Andrew Kurjata.

"They're walking with some little dog, and a 90-pound dog is all of the sudden charging toward them."

Maryann Ouellet, an animal control bylaw officer and manager of the Kitimat Humane Society, says this is a rising problem in Kitimat, and urged people to report incidents.

"Unfortunately not everybody phones and reports. We read these things online, instead of [people] consulting with our office," Ouellet told Kurjata.

Don't forget the leash

During the summer, the District of Kitimat released a statement about the rise in off-leash incidents.

"The [district] would like to remind the public that dogs are required to be on leash and under owner's care and control at all times within the Kitimat townsite," the statement read.

Failure to leash dogs in areas that are not official off-leash parks could result in a $300 fee.

Ouelett is not sure why off-leash attack incidents have become more frequent.

She says there is usually one dog patrol officer that works seven hours a day to answer calls about incidents.

Ouelett is in discussions with the Kitimat municipality about how to strengthen animal control resources.

In the meantime, she says that even if an owner believes their dog is well behaved, they should still grab a leash when heading out for a walk.

"It is safer to have your dog on a leash at all times."

With files from Daybreak North