Off-duty police officer, woman in 'serious to critical' condition following stabbing outside Delta school

A woman and an off-duty police officer have been taken to hospital in "serious to critical" condition after they were stabbed in front of an elementary school in Delta, B.C. Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Delta police said an altercation broke out between a man and a woman in front of Immaculate Conception Elementary School at about 3:05 p.m.

Police say an off-duty officer intervened and was stabbed in the scuffle, along with the woman. B.C. Emergency Health Services says two patients were taken to hospital in "serious to critical condition."

Police have a suspect in custody but say the scene remains active. No children are believed to have been harmed, police said.

Panicked parent

Eric Cuarto's two children attend Immaculate Conception and he says he drove from downtown Vancouver to Delta as soon as he received an email that the school was on lockdown.

"I am just really scared," said Cuarto. "I have no idea what is going on."

The private Catholic school has students from kindergarten to Grade 7.

Police are asking parents to pick up their children at a nearby parking lot on 120 Street and 88 Avenue.

The Immaculate Conception Delta Parish has cancelled Wednesday night mass and all other evening activities.

The school and Delta police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.