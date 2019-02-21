Suspect charged in stabbing of woman and off-duty Delta police officer

A suspect has been charged following the stabbing of a woman and police officer outside Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Delta on Wednesday.

Delta police say, shortly after 3 p.m., off-duty Delta police officer, Acting Sgt. John Jasmins was waiting to pick up his children outside the North Delta elementary school when he witnessed a fight between a nearby man and woman.

According to Delta police Chief Neil Dubord, as the fight escalated, Jasmins decided to intervene. He left his car and tackled the man.

In the process, Jasmins and the woman were each stabbed several times.

Dubord said an officer was on scene one minute later and the suspect arrested two minutes after that and taken into custody. Jasmins and the woman, now identified as a 41-year-old Delta resident, were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The condition of Jasmins has been upgraded to stable, while the woman's state is still listed as serious but improving.

Parents commended for assisting staff

"We'd like to commend the actions of a number of members of the public who assisted during this event," said Dubord.

"And of course I want to acknowledge our officer's quick thinking and bravery. Investigators believe that if John hadn't acted so quickly, the woman involved in this incident could have lost her life. He is a hero."

Parents and staff had gathered those children that had exited the school after the bell and brought them inside for a brief lockdown.

Police say no children were harmed in the incident.

Delta police canvass the area in front of Immaculate Conception Elementary School Wednesday following a stabbing that sent an off-duty police officer and a woman to hospital. (Twitter/Ron Calliou)

The suspect in the investigation, 49-year-old Manoj George of Delta, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say he was in a relationship with the woman who was injured in the attack.

Classes were cancelled Thursday for students of Immaculate Conception, but Delta police Victim Services was there assisting staff.

They will also be on hand Friday to provide comfort and support to school children as they return to classes.