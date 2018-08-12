'This industry is not for the weak': Earning big bucks as an underwater welder

It's one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, but there's no other career underwater welder Dewald Venter would rather pursue.

Venter, 31, has been working as a Vancouver-based commercial diver for more than 10 years. During that time, he has punched sharks in the face and was nearly blown up by hydrogen bubbles.

He has also travelled the world and earns more than $500,000 a year inspecting offshore rigs. He also runs his company, Ven-Tech Subsea Inspections.

"Even if I won the lottery, I'd still be doing this," Venter said from his home in North Vancouver.

Dewald Venter is a commercial diver who runs Ven-Tech Subsea Inspections. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

Venter's work varies, from changing propellers on massive ships in Burrard Inlet to inspecting oil rigs in freezing cold water off the coast of Newfoundland.

The work is physically, mentally and emotionally challenging. Divers sometimes alternate between working deep underwater and living in a tiny pressurized cabin for weeks at a time.

"This industry is not for the weak. Even if you do manage to pass the training, the industry will sort you out really, really fast," he said.

'It's like you're walking on the moon'

Venter was born in South Africa, where his father introduced him to scuba diving at a young age. He quickly took to it.

"It's a completely different world down there. It's like you're walking on the moon," he said. "I personally find it very therapeutic. I can't wait to get in the water and just block out reality."

When Venter was 20, he moved to Canada. He settled in Kelowna, B.C., where he studied at the Commercial Diving Institute of Canada.

Underwater welding can be a dangerous job. Commercial diver Dewald Venter says it's risky enough that he can't get life insurance. (Ven-Tech Subsea Inspections)

The training was gruelling — and expensive. There are a handful of private colleges in Canada that offer the certification.

Venter says basic training to become an unrestricted commercial diver takes months and costs up to $40,000. In the past 10 years, Venter figures he has spent up to $250,000 on various certifications. And that doesn't include the thousands of dollars of equipment he has purchased during that time.

But that investment means Venter can take on all kinds of jobs all over the world.

Here's a video showing some of the recent jobs he's done:

Commercial diving is a dangerous job. Here's what it looks like. 0:59

Originally, Venter focused on underwater inspections, mostly ensuring the safety of oil and gas equipment all over the world. He then ventured into underwater construction, including welding. The equipment he uses shoots electricity to melt metal at temperatures up to 5,500 C.

"It melts steel like butter. You can melt steel in a matter of seconds," Venter said.

Underwater welders either work directly in the water or sometimes use a hyperbaric chamber to create a dry habitat. Either way, one of their biggest safety concerns are the gases that are released — including hydrogen, which is highly combustible.

"They say a bubble as big as your fist is enough to kill you. It just takes a little bubble and boom, you're gone," Venter said.

Dewald Venter prepares for a commercial diving job. The risks that come with his work means he has to take many precautions before going underwater. (Ven-Tech Subsea Inspections)

Other hazards include getting the bends, a potentially deadly illness that occurs when the nitrogen from divers' air tanks builds in their bodies and bloodstream and can bubble up inside them as they rise to the surface and reach normal pressure.

To avoid it, they have to very slowly depressurize — or avoid it all together, as they do for bigger jobs that entail working deep below the surface for hours at a time.

In those cases, Venter and his co-workers alternate between work underwater and living side-by-side in a diving bell — a small compressed air chamber — for weeks.

"If you're claustrophobic, this job's not for you," Venter said.

When the work is complete, they stay in the chamber to gradually decompress, which can take days depending on the depth and amount of time he's been in the water.

Punching sharks

Other hazards commercial divers have to deal with are sea life. Venter admits that he was pretty scared the first time he saw a shark, but now he's grown used to them.

"Sharks have a tendency to look at you like you're a piece of meat," he said. "They come and check you out and if they get too close you just give them a nice little punch on the nose and that's it."

Despite the risks, there's no other job Venter would rather do. There's the income, which nets him more than $500,000 a year — although he warns anyone who might be interested that few get to the level he's at, especially with a downturn in the oil and gas industry.

But mostly Venter enjoys pursuing his passion for diving and being in the water, and the challenges that come with his job.

"Everyday it's a new job, it's a new location, it's a new diving operation, it's new people."