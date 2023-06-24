'Super octo-mom' off B.C. coast fights king crabs to protect her young

A standoff witnessed during a deep-sea research trip off the coast of Vancouver Island showed nothing is more powerful than a mother's love.

A group of researchers said they witnessed a protective mother octopus fighting off five king crabs surrounding her and her eggs.

"It was magical ... there was not a dry eye on that boat," said marine biologist Cherisse Du Preez with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), who was on the trip earlier this month.

The two week-long expedition to explore and research B.C.'s deep-sea biodiversity was run by DFO in collaboration with local First Nations.

The crew watched from their submersible for two hours as the crabs pinched the octopus and tore at her arms, on the ocean floor about 50 kilometres off the coast of Hesquiat Harbour, on Vancouver Island's west coast. The mother octopus was part of a nursery with dozens of others guarding their young.

But "super octo-mom," as the team called her, was able to get several punches in.

"She would curl her arms up and let loose and hit these crabs away," said Du Preez.

For Du Preez, she said the experience went beyond science, speaking to the similarities some life on Earth share, particularly the drive to keep our young safe.

"It was that connection with an animal that is living its life on our planet, seemingly removed from us, but sharing so many of the same struggles."

The vessel's camera footage was broadcasted live to thousands of viewers on social media. Du Preez said the team received an outpouring of love and gratitude.

"That's why we have little octopuses. The moms are kicking ass and they're continuing to exist."

Years without a meal

Du Preez said this type of octopus, the graneledone boreopacifica, spends the longest amount of time of any creature in the world guarding their eggs.

While the exact gestation period is unknown, scientists know from past observations it is at least four and a half years, she said.

Du Preez said she believes the crabs targeted this mother as she was nearing the end of her gestation period. Having not eaten for years, the mother looked weak and pale.

And the eggs looked about ready to hatch.

The eyes of the baby octopuses can be seen through the translucent eggs, which mother is guarding. Once the eggs hatch, the mother typically dies. (Nicole Holman/The Canadian Scientific Submersible Facility)

"These crabs … they know that if they're patient they'll be rewarded with these meals," said Du Preez.

Du Preez estimates the eggs could have hatched days later, shortly after which the mother would die. The crabs would have likely returned and feasted on the mother.

"She sacrificed so much, her young made it off safely, then the crabs got to eat."