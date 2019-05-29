Multi-car crash shuts down several blocks of Oak Street in Vancouver
At least two cars were involved in the crash at Oak and West 48th Avenue early Wednesday morning. A power pole was sheared off in the collision and debris strewn across the six-lane road.
Street closed between 41st Avenue and 51st Avenue, police say
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Oak Street in Vancouver for nearly a dozen blocks.
Vancouver police are on scene. Officers said Oak Street is shut down from 41st Avenue to 51st Avenue.
There has been no word on any injuries.
