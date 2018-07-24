Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman charged in connection with alleged sex cult NXIVM

An heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune has been charged with racketeering in the United States in connection with the operation of a cult-like group whose leader has been accused of sex-trafficking.

Clare Bronfman is one of six people accused of a variety of racketeering offences in relation to the operation of NXIVM, according to an indictment sworn in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York.

She is accused alongside NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, Smallville actress Allison Mack and three others of working to achieve the aims of a pyramid-like scheme that used shame, guilt and blackmail to recruit and groom sexual partners for Raniere.

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere is accused of sex trafficking in relation to allegations that a number of women were coerced into acting as his sex slaves. (Executive Success Programs)

"Among the means and methods by which the defendants and their associates participated in the conduct of the affairs of the enterprise were the following," the indictment reads.

"Promoting, enhancing and protecting the enterprise by committing, attempting and conspiring to commit crimes, including but not limited to identity theft, harbouring of aliens for financial gain, extortion, forced labour, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice."

Jane Doe 3

Both Raniere and Mack have previously pleaded not guilty to charges they coerced women into joining a secret society within the group to become sex slaves.

Some were branded in their pubic areas with a symbol that prosecutors claim contains Raniere's initials.

The indictment lists six allegations in relation to Bronfman, including conspiracy to commit identity theft, encouraging and inducing illegal entry into the U.S., and money laundering.

Sarah Edmondson shows the scar she says was left after she participated in a branding ceremony at a private residence near Clifton Park, N.Y., with a small group of other women. (Sarah Edmondson)

The charges date back to 2006 and include alleged activity as recent as March 2018.

One of the charges accuses the heiress of "knowingly and intentionally" encouraging a woman known as Jane Doe 3 in March 2009 "to come, enter and reside in the United States, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry and residence was in violation of the law."

Bronfman is also accused of money laundering by allegedly transferring money from one part of the U.S. to another in order to bring in and harbour the same woman for financial gain.

Also included in the indictment are charges against three other women who allegedly held high-ranking positions in the group: Kathy Russell, Nancy Salzman and Salzman's daughter Lauren.

The new set of racketeering charges also include allegations of sex trafficking, forced labour and extortion against Raniere and Mack in relation to another woman who was allegedly induced to provide sexually explicit photographs and credit card authorizations for fear that a deeply personal secret would be exposed if she didn't comply.

Independently wealthy women

Earlier court filings have alluded to the relationship between Raniere and Bronfman.

In a filing in March, prosecutors claimed Raniere, who is known as Vanguard to followers, doesn't keep any money in his name, has no driver`s licence and uses a credit card in a dead lover's name to make purchases.

The same filing names Bronfman as one of the independently wealthy women who provide him with financial backing.

Smallville actress Allison Mack is also facing racketeering charges in relation to the operation of a cult-like group called NXIVM. (Twitter)

"She has financed the defendant repeatedly over the years, including providing him with millions of dollars and paying for private air travel costing up to approximately $65,000 a flight," the filing said.

"She has also paid for numerous lawyers to bring suits against NXIVM critics."

As part of a series of exhibits Raniere filed in an unsuccessful attempt to get bail, he included a cancelled Airbnb receipt booked on his behalf in Montreal in Bronfman's name.

The 57-year-old claimed he tried to enter Canada in October 2017 but was turned back by immigration authorities.

Bronfman has previously denied any wrongdoing in association with NXIVM.

She is the daughter of Edgar Bronfman Sr., the son of Samuel Bronfman, who built the Montreal-based liquor distillery empire that would become known as Seagram's.

Her website says she spent years as an internationally ranked equestrian show jumper and also notes her work with Raniere and her position on NXIVM's executive board.

In a statement posted to her website in December 2017, Bronfman said "there have been many defamatory accusations made and I have taken them seriously. Determining the truth is extremely important to me, and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone."

Read more from CBC British Columbia