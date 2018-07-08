Pilots and residents rally to save small airstrip in northwestern B.C.

Just south of the Meziadin Junction on Highway 37, the Ellsworth airstrip was never officially authorized for use, but many pilots and companies in the region will attest to its service, using it to land during emergencies or refuel while delivering goods.

Now, a portion of the airstrip is being decommissioned for use by a forestry company, so local resident Laurie Reynolds has started a campaign to save it.

"It's public safety," said Reynolds, who lives across the highway from the airstrip.

"When you live in the north as we do, you rely on people. We've always been here to help people — without this airstrip, what's a pilot's choice now?"

'We tend to their needs'

The 800-metre airstrip sits on a plateau cradled by high peaks, across from a work camp.

Reynolds and her husband have lived in the area for 20 years. She says pilots who fly the route for supply runs further north have come to rely on the couple in sticky situations — particularly due to the region's notorious winter weather.

"They'll buzz over us three times, and that's letting us know they're coming into the airstrip, so we jump in our truck and we go across the highway and we meet them and if they need fuel or something … we tend to their needs."

The province says 400 metres of the airstrip will remain, but residents and pilots say that's not long enough for many aircraft to land safely. (Rebecca D. Johnson)

But she fears that will come to an end once the new forestry facility — a log yard and chipping plant, according to the province — halves the usable runway length to 400 metres.

Reynolds has reached out to pilots and aviation companies that use the route in an attempt to convince the province to reconsider its decision and keep the airstrip open.

"All the pilots in all the letters have stated … you hit notorious bad weather in [this region], so they have all relied on Ellsworth," Reynolds said.

'I sure am glad it was there'

Cam Bentley, authorization manager with the B.C. ministry of forestry, said there are numerous other airstrips in the immediate area for pilots to use, including the White River airstrip, about two kilometres away.

He said there is no plan to decommission the remaining 400 metres — but Reynolds says that isn't long enough for anything but the smallest aircraft.

Dave Menzies, a former pilot, recalled a time he was forced to make an emergency landing on the airstrip due to inclement weather in 1999.

"I sure am glad that it was there that day," Menzies said. "We were in quite a large aircraft. We certainly couldn't have landed it in 400 metres."

Reynolds says the White River airstrip, though nearby, is overgrown and uninhabited. She says she hasn't seen a plane use it in the 20 years she's lived in the area.

'Currently untenured'

Though the airstrip has seen frequent use over the years, Bentley said it's not officially designated by any relevant authority, and no entity — corporate or otherwise — had a legally registered interest in it until the proposal that lead to the new facility's construction.

"I understand that the Ellsworth [airstrip] has a high convenience factor, but I must point out that it is currently untenured," he said.

"If other parties felt [like getting] together to create an emergency situation airstrip at the Ellsworth, I think there's no challenges with an application being submitted."

But Reynolds fears it may be too late, as crews have already begun work on the new facility.

Though skies are clear now, Reynolds worries about the winter, when weather will inevitably require someone to make an emergency landing, forced to choose from a number of options all less attractive — and safe — than Ellsworth.

"Pilots' options are gone now," she said. "I hope somebody is held responsible when somebody has to slam into the side of a mountain."

With files from CBC Radio One's Daybreak North.