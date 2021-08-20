Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

New children's book from B.C. author celebrates Nuu-chah-nulth family and culture

Drum From The Heart, written by University of Victoria student Ren Wikinanish Louie, tells the story of a young boy who learns to drum and sing traditional songs.

'Drum From The Heart' tells the story of a young boy who learning to drum and sing traditional songs

CBC News ·
'Drum From the Heart' tells the story of Ren, a young boy who connects with his Indigenous culture and traditions through drumming and song. (Illustrated by Karlene Harvey. Image from medicinewheel.education.)

A University of Victoria student has turned his own experiences as a Nuu-chah-nulth child learning how to sing and drum into a picture book for children that celebrates Indigenous culture and identity.

Ren Wikinanish Louie, a member of the Ahousaht First Nation on Flores Island, B.C., is the author of Drum From The Heart, now available for pre-order from Medicine Wheel Education, which publishes culturally authentic Indigenous books with accompanying lesson plans.

It tells the story of a boy, appropriately named Ren, who is given a drum by his mother and discovers that through the drum, he is able to connect to his culture and gain confidence singing traditional Nuu-chah-nulth songs.

"The inspiration was to tell a story about Indigenous culture and identity that is not rooted in trauma," said Louie, speaking on CBC's All Points West.

Before writing it, he said he spoke with his grandmother who said it was a good story to share, and then to his mother who reminded him to bring his emotions into the story so other children could relate to it.

Ren's feelings of nerves, timidness and blossoming confidence are woven into the story, as well as the idea that it takes a village to raise a child. The author says many relatives helped raise him and connect him to his Indigenous identity and he wanted to reflect that in this book.

"It's just so beautiful to see a happy family of colour sharing these experiences together rooted in culture, identity and pride," he said.

Louie wants kids who read it to be encouraged to explore their own culture and identity and the book comes with a lesson plan for educators to help guide classroom conversations.

Drum From The Heart can be pre-ordered online now and will be released early next year. 

It is colour illustrated by Karlene Harvey, who is Tsilhqot'in and Syilx and grew up on territories of the Semiahmoo and Kwantlen Nations.

All Points West6:31Children’s book celebrating Nuu-chah-nulth culture set to hit shelves soon
A new children’s book celebrating Nuu-chah-nulth culture written by a university of Victoria student will be hitting shelves early next year. Drum From The Heart tells the story of a young boy who learns traditional songs and culture from his mother and grandmother. Author Ren Wikinanish Louie, a member of Ahousaht First Nation and a student at UVic’s Indigenous Studies program, spoke with Robyn Burns. 6:31

With files from All Points West

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now