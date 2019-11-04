Transit job action could affect patient care, nurses' union says

The B.C. Nurses' Union is worried that job action by transit workers could start to affect patient care at Lower Mainland hospitals and other health facilities.

Sharon Sponton, the union's provincial treasurer, said one in five health-care workers take public transit to work and it is critical they arrive on time. When nurses are late to work it can affect patient care because their colleagues have already worked long shifts and need to be relieved, she said.

"It's extremely important for nurses to be able to get to work on time," said Sponton in a phone interview on CBC's The Early Edition. "There are staffing issues already at many hospitals and health care facilities that we know of."

Monday marks the fourth day of job action for Metro Vancouver transit workers. At this time, transit services are still operating, but maintenance staff are refusing to work overtime.

So far, this has only affected SeaBus sailings between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore, but the union representing drivers and maintenance workers say commuters should expect bus cancellations by the end of the week.

Sponton said the average shift for many nurses is 16 hours and the job action by transit workers could have a domino affect on health-care working conditions.

"Many could face even longer shifts and that could impact safe patient care," said Sponton. "Unlike many lines of work, nurses need to be there on time to provide safe care."

The last full-scale transit strike in Metro Vancouver was in 2001, when a four-month walkout left hundreds of thousands of commuters stranded without bus service.

Twenty-four hours notice will be given if an all-out strike is planned.