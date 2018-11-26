Skip to Main Content
Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across British Columbia
Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across British Columbia

The Health Employers Association and The B.C. Nurses' Union bargaining group have announced a tentative agreement for the province's 44,000 nurses.

Ratification votes will be held across B.C. until Jan. 21; results expected to be announced Jan. 22

The Canadian Press ·
The Burnaby head office of the B.C. Nurses' Union. The Health Employers Association and the BCNU bargaining group have announced a tentative agreement. (Google Street View)

The Health Employers Association and The B.C. Nurses' Union bargaining group have announced a tentative agreement for the province's 44,000 nurses.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government's sustainable services negotiating mandate which, in 2019, includes a general wage increase of two per cent in each year of a three-year agreement.

The mandate also allows for the ability to negotiate conditional funding, but no details of the agreement will be released until after a ratification vote.

The tentative deal covers registered nurses, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses working in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home-support and mental-health facilities.

A union spokeswoman says ratification votes will be held around the province until Jan. 21 and the results are expected to be announced by Jan. 22.

The government says in a news release that nearly 155,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements under the sustainable services mandate.

