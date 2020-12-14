Extra nurses, paramedics arrive in northern B.C. in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

IN THIS STORY:

Extra nurses from the Interior Health region are arriving in Prince George to help deal with surging COVID-19 cases in northern British Columbia.

B.C. Nurse's Union president Christine Sorensen said four nurses who would normally work in the province's interior are working in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in the Northern Health zone, which has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 patients requiring critical care over the past month.

"The situation is pretty challenging," Sorenson said in an interview on CBC's Daybreak North.

"The north really does not have the support staff or facilities needed should COVID hospitalizations continue to increase up here."

Case counts of the virus in the Northern Health region have been rapidly increasing, going from an average of two to five new cases per day in the first week of November, to between 40 and 50 new cases a day in December.

The region also has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in critical care per capita, and is reporting the highest positivity levels of any part of British Columbia since the pandemic began.

"The ICU itself is running almost double its normal capacity," said Dr. Lovedeep Khara, who works in the critical care ward of UNHBC.

"It's reaching a breaking point if we don't slow down."

As of Friday, Northern Health accounted for 17 of British Columbia's 87 COVID-19 positive patients requiring critical care — or roughly 20 per cent, with just six per cent of the province's overall population.

Rapid response paramedic team arrives in Fort St. James

Last week a team of rapid-response paramedics was sent to Fort St. James, two hours west of Prince George, to help deal with the high number of COVID-19 cases in and around that community.

On Monday, a spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed the initial four-person team had been replaced by a second set of paramedics who will be in the community for up to four more days.

BCEHS said their primary role in the community is transferring COVID-19 patients out of the community and into hospitals that can provide more specialized care than what is available locally.

Outbreak at Jubilee Lodge

Also Monday, Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Jubilee Lodge long-term care home, though it did not say how many people had been affected so far. The health authority says proactive testing is being conducted among residents and staff.

This is the third active outbreak at a senior's facility in the Northern Health region, alongside one at the North peace Seniors Housing Society apartments in Fort St. John and a precautionary outbreak declared at the Gateway Lodge in Prince George.

An outbreak at Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek was declared over on Thursday.

Contact tracing being reduced due to backlog

Meanwhile, Northern Health has reduced the amount of contact tracing it does due to a backlog in people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not yet been informed by health officials.

Previously, the health authority was reaching out to everyone who was considered a "close contact" of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 — defined as those who may have been exposed to the virus through respiratory droplets passed on by sneezing, coughing or talking.

Now, contact tracers are focused on tracking the possible spread of COVID-19 in healthcare workers, people in long-term care homes, industrial projects, First Nations and those who are part of a known cluster or outbreak.

In an email, Northern Health said rates of COVID-19 in the region are now high enough that everyone is at risk of having been in close contact with the virus and urged all residents to self-monitor for symptoms.

Hospitals in northern B.C. fill up as COVID-19 cases surge The National Video 2:06 Fear and concern are growing in remote areas of British Columbia, as COVID-19 cases surge and the limited hospital beds available are quickly filling up. 2:06

