B.C. Supreme Court hears closing arguments on Nuchatlaht First Nation's land claim

The lawyer for a First Nation fighting for title to part of Nootka Island in British Columbia says in his closing argument that the underlying objective of the court proceeding is reconciliation.

Jack Woodward says the province missed its opportunity and has instead placed "the burden of reconciliation squarely on the court" in a test of the landmark 2014 Tsilhqot'in Aboriginal title decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

In its trial that began this March, the Nuchatlaht First Nation is seeking Aboriginal title over an area of Crown land 300 kilometres northwest of Victoria, mostly made up of Nootka Island and much of the surrounding coastline.

The First Nation is the first to make a claim according to the terms of a groundbreaking three-part test set by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2014 to establish Aboriginal title — when the country's top court granted the Tŝilhqot'in First Nation title to more than 1,700 kilometres of land in northern British Columbia.

To meet the standard of establishing an Aboriginal title, the Nuchatlaht must prove they occupied the land exclusively in 1846 — when the British claimed sovereignty through a treaty resulting in the present-day boundary between Canada and the United States.

The lawsuit, filed by the Nuchatlaht First Nation in B.C. Supreme Court in 2017, argues that the B.C. and federal governments denied Nuchatlaht rights by authorizing logging and "effectively dispossessing" the nation of territory on Vancouver Island's west coast.

The B.C. government denies that the Nuchatlaht hold Aboriginal title over the 230-square-kilometre area, including parts of Nootka Island and says it has met its obligations under agreements with the nation related to forest resources.

Woodward argues the Nuchatlaht occupied and used the claimed area before and during 1846, when the Crown asserted sovereignty over what is now B.C.

The Nuchatlaht case is significant because it's the first case of its kind to come to court since the province passed legislation in 2019 to align its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Article 26 of the declaration specifically states that "Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired."