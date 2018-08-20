North Shore Rescue warns of long response times as helicopters used in fire fight

The majority of calls North Shore Rescue (NSR) respond to require the use of a helicopter. Now, it says response times may be longer as the company that supplies NSR with its helicopters is sending the choppers to help in B.C.'s fire fight.

"The last couple years it has been happening. Now, its a bit more extreme, because there are so many fires throughout the province, they're drawing on the local resources," said Mike Danks with NSR.

North Shore Rescue warns operations could take longer because it has less helicopters at its disposal during fire season. (North Shore Rescue)

One helicopter has been left behind to service Metro Vancouver and area search and rescue teams. On Sunday, NSR was left with no helicopters at its disposal as Lions Bay Search and Rescue was using it for the evening.

"We were kind of left without a helicopter. So, I think people really need to keep into consideration there is a shortage of aircraft right now," said Danks. "This is a time you should probably ... stay out of the mountains"

Air quality a factor in rescues

Danks warns there could be times where the air quality affects visibility so badly, a chopper wouldn't be able to fly. He adds the poor air quality makes for dangerous hiking conditions for hikers as well as rescuers.

"We've scaled down our training operations...we're keeping our activity to a minimum," said Danks.