Charitable organization keeping Cowichan Valley children fed during pandemic

For many children living in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, a nutritious meal is hard to come by.

According to the 2019 B.C. Child Poverty Report Card, which is based on Statistics Canada data, one in four children — approximately 4,040 kids in the area — live in poverty. The report also shows this is higher than the provincial average of one in five.

It means school meals are critical for those children and that is why when classes were cancelled in Cowichan Valley school district due to COVID-19, the charitable organization behind those meals made certain hungry kids were still getting fed.

Nourish Cowichan Society was co-founded in 2017 by Anita Carroll, Fatima Da Silva and Dina Holbrook when the trio of activists realized how many local kids were coming to school with empty stomachs.

Now, with the help of a dedicated team of volunteers, the society provides nutritious meals to kids in the local school district, the maternity clinic at the local hospital and three daycares.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the group has created over 5,000 weekly hampers full of food for families in need.

"So many people came together to make it possible," said Da Silva, speaking on CBC's The Early Edition last Wednesday.

She said local teachers and education assistants have helped hand-deliver the hampers and many people in the community have donated products to fill them. School bus drivers have also helped haul hampers to homes where they are needed.

"It is our job to take care of our own," said Da Silva, a professional chef who used to run a gourmet restaurant at a Cowichan Valley winery.

The organization is currently feeding close to 800 children each week and has a wait list of approximately 200 more in need.

According to the 2019 B.C. Child Poverty Report Card, poverty is the most important social determinant of health and research indicates that growing up in poor communities is a reliable predictor of limited socio-economic mobility as an adult.

Jill Fergas, a teacher and counsellor in the Cowichan Valley school district, was emotional when reflecting on the work that Da Silva has done.

"Without [Fatima] many, many children and young people would not have had the opportunities that they are now having, " said Fergas, her voice audibly breaking. "Without [her] heart we would be at a loss."