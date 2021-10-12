Northern Lights predicted to grace southern B.C. skies this weekend, as province on path of geomagnetic storm

The Northern Lights could put on another dreamy show in the skies across British Columbia this weekend — and nature fans and photographers alike are hoping to catch another mesmerizing glimpse of the phenomenon after it made an appearance earlier this month.

A strong geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Oct. 30 to 31 by the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"The sun has been quite active lately and yesterday a sunspot gave way to a solar flare that led to a coronal mass ejection headed our way," said CBC Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"If the surge of plasma gets to our magnetic field then that's the recipe for northern lights. As the electrons and particles interact, they can create the beautiful greens and purples in the night sky."

When the coronal mass ejection approaches Earth, the U.S. federal agency's DSCOVR satellite will be among the first spacecraft to detect the real-time solar wind changes and will issue any appropriate warnings.

The University of Alaska's North America forecast for the phenomenon indicates it could be seen in parts of B.C., including Metro Vancouver, over the weekend.

This chart from the University of Alaska shows the possible range of locations where the Northern Lights might be visible. (University of Alaska Geophysical Insitute)

Because the earth is spinning, and the plasma from the sun takes about two days to get to us, there is still uncertainty in the forecast, Wagstaffe said.

The northern lights visible from Vancouver over the North Shore Mountains, with the Lions Gate Bridge to the right, on Oct. 11, 2021. (Submitted by Liron Gertsman Photography)

Photographers get ready

Astrophotographer Liron Gertsman is among those who spent the previous aurora borealis event scanning the skies and snapping sweeping photographs.

"What was really special about a couple of weeks ago, and these northern lights that occasionally happen over Vancouver, is that we're seeing them in a familiar context," he said. "It's a very rare and special and unique opportunity."

Gertsman says he'll spend the night monitoring forecasts, which he says often give a 30-minute warning before the Northern Lights become visible.

The northern lights visible from Vancouver over the North Shore Mountains on Oct. 11, 2021. Nature fans and photographers are hoping to catch another glimpse of the phenomenon this weekend. (Submitted by Diego Rebello)

"You can kind of relax at home before the show is about to happen," he said.

He says his hope is to get a shot of the glow over the top of the North Shore mountains, even if he has to stay up late.

"If the show is good, it's absolutely worth it."