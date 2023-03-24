Snapping the light fantastic: Your photos of the northern lights over B.C.

Aurora borealis has been lighting up night skies around the world this week, and British Columbia has been no exception.

Forecasting bodies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agency's space weather prediction centre and Space Weather Canada have been predicting and recording elevated geomagnetic activity from the sun producing solar flares, which cause the northern lights to be visible.

Early Thursday, in particular, saw high activity with more to come: the Whitehorse-based Auroraforecast.com is predicting an intense forecast for tonight, before things calm down over the weekend.

Here are some shots of what they've looked like over the past few days across B.C.

The northern lights as seen from Vancouver's Spanish Banks on March 23-24. (Srinivas Raghavan)

The northern lights dance across the sky in Yoho National Park near Field, B.C., on March 23-24. (Alex Goatcher)

The lights took on a purple hue over Enderby, B.C., in the North Okanagan early Thursday. (Karyn Eby)

Intense aurora activity could be seen over Prince George, B.C., Thursday just before midnight. (Peter Kurjata)