Snapping the light fantastic: Your photos of the northern lights over B.C.
Aurora borealis has been lighting up night skies around the world this week, and B.C. has been no exception. The odds of seeing the northern lights remain high for Friday night as solar activity surges.
CBC News ·
Aurora borealis has been lighting up night skies around the world this week, and British Columbia has been no exception.
