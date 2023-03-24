Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Photos

Snapping the light fantastic: Your photos of the northern lights over B.C.

Aurora borealis has been lighting up night skies around the world this week, and B.C. has been no exception. The odds of seeing the northern lights remain high for Friday night as solar activity surges.

Odds of seeing lights remain high for Friday night as solar activity surges

CBC News ·
Northern lights over trees.
Warren Lowe, who took this shot, says the display Thursday night was the 'best I've seen in 20 years in the Cariboo.' (Warren Lowe)

Aurora borealis has been lighting up night skies around the world this week, and British Columbia has been no exception.

Forecasting bodies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agency's space weather prediction centre and Space Weather Canada have been predicting and recording elevated geomagnetic activity from the sun producing solar flares, which cause the northern lights to be visible.

Early Thursday, in particular, saw high activity with more to come: the Whitehorse-based Auroraforecast.com is predicting an intense forecast for tonight, before things calm down over the weekend.

Here are some shots of what they've looked like over the past few days across B.C.

If you have a shot you'd like to share email bcphotos@cbc.ca.

Northern lights over a city.
The northern lights as seen from Vancouver's Spanish Banks on March 23-24. (Srinivas Raghavan)
Northern lights over a mountain.
The northern lights dance across the sky in Yoho National Park near Field, B.C., on March 23-24. (Alex Goatcher)
purple northern lights
The lights took on a purple hue over Enderby, B.C., in the North Okanagan early Thursday. (Karyn Eby)
Northern lights over a city.
Intense aurora activity could be seen over Prince George, B.C., Thursday just before midnight. (Peter Kurjata)
Northern lights over water.
Sechelt Inlet, B.C., from the community of Sandyhook. (Jennifer Garden)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now