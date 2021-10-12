Northern lights put on dreamy show across British Columbia
The aurora borealis gave British Columbians a show on Monday, from Vancouver Island to Fort St. John and the Kootenays.
On a clear, cool Monday night, as the first long weekend of the fall season came to a quiet close, a mesmerizing ribbon of neon-green light burst across the sky over British Columbia.
The northern lights gave families a show from Vancouver Island to Fort St. John and the Kootenays, starting around 9:30 p.m. PT.
The spectacle was made visible in southern parts of Western Canada by a "solar flare" event, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. The aurora borealis is usually best seen in the Arctic.
See photos of the northern lights over B.C. below:
