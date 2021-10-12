Northern lights put on dreamy show across British Columbia

On a clear, cool Monday night, as the first long weekend of the fall season came to a quiet close, a mesmerizing ribbon of neon-green light burst across the sky over British Columbia.

The northern lights gave families a show from Vancouver Island to Fort St. John and the Kootenays, starting around 9:30 p.m. PT.

The spectacle was made visible in southern parts of Western Canada by a "solar flare" event, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. The aurora borealis is usually best seen in the Arctic.

See photos of the northern lights over B.C. below:

From Vancouver

The northern lights over the North Shore Mountains from Vancouver on Oct. 11. (Submitted by Diego Rebello)

The northern lights over the North Shore Mountains on Oct. 11, with the Lions Gate Bridge connecting Vancouver and North Vancouver at right. (Submitted by Liron Gertsman Photography)

From Fort St. John

From Chilliwack

Between West Vancouver and Squamish

From the West Kootenay